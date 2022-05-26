Ravens' John Harbaugh weighs in on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTA's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has remained absent for the start of organized team activities, as his long-term status with the team remains a mystery.

The quarterback doesn't appear close to signing a contract extension with the Ravens as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and he hasn't exactly been interested in talking about it.

On Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh weighed in on Jackson's absence at OTA's, which the quarterback has attended in previous years. Despite being voluntary, the practices serve as an opportunity for the team to gel and get ready for the upcoming season.

"It's not for me to speak for somebody else on that," Harbaugh told reporters. "It's up to him to speak for himself."

Wednesday's practice saw the team's 2022 first-round pick, center Tyler Linderbaum, snapping the ball to Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who caught passes from Huntley during the practice, stated that Jackson was working hard away from the team.

"I've talked with him. I know how hard he's working. He's extremely motivated, extremely hungry, so there's no worries over there," Andrews said. "I know what he's doing. We're all working to do our job here, and getting ready for him."

A day earlier, Jackson replied to a Ravens tweet about the first day of OTA's writing, "Can’t wait to get back."

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti previously discussed negations regarding the quarterback's contract at the NFL league meetings in Florida. He reiterated that the team was committed to signing its star quarterback to a long-term deal, despite Jackson reportedly being slow to engage with general manager Eric DeCosta in contract talks.

Bisciotti said he didn't expect Jackson to sign an extension before this season unless the quarterback "has a change of heart." He described Jackson's decision to wait as "unique as hell," ESPN reported.

"It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now,'" Bisciotti said. "The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want."

The Ravens could use the franchise tag to keep Jackson in the fold if extension talks don’t lead to a new contract by the next offseason. That would prevent Jackson from becoming a free agent.

Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will earn $23 million this season, with a new contract likely making him one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

Jackson, 25, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2021 season was cut short due to an injury suffered against the Browns.

He finished last season with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions in 12 games for Baltimore – in addition to 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

"I think as long as guys are working, no matter where they are, I think that's the biggest key," added cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Jackson's absence. "I spoke with Lamar early in the offseason. He said he'll be coming in, so we'll look real excited to get him out here."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report