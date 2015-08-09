Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 13, 2015

Baltimore Orioles release RHP Bud Norris after up and down 2015

By | FoxSports
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Bud Norris touches the brim of his hat as he walks back to the dugout after he was pulled from the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning Saturday, June 14, 2014, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In 2014, Bud Norris won 15 games for the AL East Champion Baltimore Orioles.

On Saturday, he was released.

Norris has largely struggled this season, pitching to a 4-7 record with a 6.79 ERA in 11 starts before being moved to the bullpen. After his demotion, he went 0-2 with a blown save and an 8.44 ERA.

Norris was put on the disabled list in May with an illness, lost 14 pounds, and never really regained his strength to bounce back to his 2014 form.