Balotelli gives Man City 3-2 win over Tottenham

Mario Balotelli scored a stoppage-time penalty kick Sunday to give first-place Manchester City a 3-2 victory over Premier League title rival Tottenham.

City won its 11th straight league home game and moved eight points ahead of third-place Tottenham, with only Manchester United separating the teams.

Just after Jermain Defoe had missed a chance to win it for Tottenham, Balotelli was fouled by Ledley King and scored the winner.

City had thrown away a two-goal lead, with Samir Nasri and Joleon Lescott scoring for the hosts in a four-minute span in the second half. But Tottenham struck back, with slack defending allowing Defoe to score in the 60th minute and Bale tying the score five minutes later.

"

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mario Balotelli scored a stoppage-time penalty kick Sunday to give first-place Manchester City a 3-2 victory over Premier League title rival Tottenham.

City won its 11th straight home and moved eight points ahead of third-place Tottenham, with only Manchester United separating the teams.

Just after Jermain Defoe had missed a chance to win it for Tottenham, Balotelli was fouled by Ledley King and scored the winner.

City had thrown away a two-goal lead, with Samir Nasri and Joleon Lescott scoring for the hosts in a four-minute span in the second half. But Tottenham struck back, with slack defending allowing Defoe to score in the 60th minute and Bale tying the score five minutes later.