Bally Sports' parent company, FanDuel partner for regional sports networks rebrand

Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of several regional sports networks, has closed a partnership deal with American sportsbook FanDuel.

On Oct. 21, Diamond Sports Group's Bally Sports will be renamed to FanDuel Sports Network. The full names of RSNs will vary slightly across its 16 markets based on the region.

For instance, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks games will be broadcast under the FanDuel Sports Network Southeast banner. Meanwhile, Detroit Tigers fans will be able to watch games on the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Diamond entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to cut ties with every MLB team — expect the Braves — that it held rights to as the organization tried to complete a bankruptcy restructuring before the end of 2024.

Diamond CEO David Preschlack said the partnership with FanDuel is expected to help the company to continue to "elevate the fan experience."

"Collaborating with FanDuel provides a tremendous pathway for Diamond to elevate the fan experience and deepen the incremental value we provide for our team, league and distribution partners. This partnership reinforces opportunities to further strengthen the close connection our RSNs have with local fans, including enhancing our DTC offering for a growing digital audience," a statement from Preschlack read.

"In the meantime, having finalized agreements with the NBA, NHL and our key distributors, we remain focused on moving our business forward and driving value for our team partners and our stakeholders."

Mike Raffensperger, President of Sports at FanDuel, spoke about the symmetry the partnership can facilitate.

"Partnering with Diamond provides us an opportunity to put the FanDuel brand at the intersection of the nation’s largest group of regional sports networks," Raffensperger said in a statement. "A large cohort of FanDuel customers are devoted RSN viewers, and this agreement allows us to further cement the FanDuel brand with sports fans and provides a unique vehicle to reward our users."

Viewers are not expected to experience significant disruptions when the change goes into effect. The channel numbers in every market are expected to remain the same. There is also no indication that there will be a shakeup of play-by-play broadcasters, analysts, on-air reporters, etc.

Bally Sports+, a subscription streaming service, will continue to be available, but under the rebranded FanDuel banner.

Diamond Sports Group's stable of RSNs broadcasts MLB, NBA and NHL games.

