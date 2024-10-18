Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Travis Kelce passionately defends Guardians fandom after team's thrilling win

Yankees fans had evidence to the contrary

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce appeared to be one of many Cleveland Guardians fans elated by the team’s Game 3 victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Guardians utilityman David Fry came up clutch in the postseason once again. He hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Cleveland the win.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a laugh at Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in New York City.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a laugh at Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who is from the Cleveland suburbs, was shocked by the ending. He then proclaimed he has been a Cleveland fan his entire life.

"I’ve been a Cleveland sports fan my entire life… Make it back to countless amount of games over the years both Guards and Cavs just to enjoy these memories with my friends and family, WIN OR LOSE!!… and I don’t wear Cleveland gear one time and all of a sudden I’m not a real fan?!" he wrote on X. "Ask anybody that was in or around that suite on game 1 who I was cheering for, they’ll let you know I was there for the (Guardians)."

Travis Kelce at a baseball game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, enjoy the game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 2, 2017. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Kelce appeared to be responding to jabs from fans who saw him at Yankee Stadium with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The two took in Game 1 of the ALCS in the Bronx and saw New York win the game to take an early series lead. 

Neither Kelce nor Swift wore any type of team gear.

Baseball fans also brought receipts with them. Kelce apparently posted on Oct. 23, 2010 about his Yankees losing in a playoff game.

At that time, the Yankees fell to the Texas Rangers in Game 6 of the 2010 ALCS. The Rangers ended up losing in the World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals. New York’s hopes of back-to-back World Series titles were dashed.

The post has apparently been deleted.

Kelce previously admitted to wearing his uncle’s Yankees Starter jacket when he was younger in an episode of "New Heights."

Travis Kelce walks to game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 87, arrives prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

"I wasn’t a huge Yankees fan growing up. I guess I loved Derek Jeter. I was f---ing with Derek Jeter," Kelce said at the time, adding he was a Paul O’Neill fan as well because he was from Ohio.

Game 4 between Cleveland and New York will take place on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

