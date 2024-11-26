Baker Mayfield sues own father, claiming he stole $12 million from him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield filed a lawsuit against his own father for $12 million stemming from an apparent contract issue with his dad's company.

Mayfield accused his father's company, Canwood Capital, of transferring the money from Mayfield and his wife "without authorization" from 2018 to 2021.

According to the lawsuit, the two parties reached a settlement in January in which Mayfield's father, James, would pay nearly all of it back, but Mayfield says he has not received any of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first payment of $250,000 was due on Sept. 30, but Mayfield never got it, the suit says.

"Once Plaintiffs began to uncover Defendants' misconduct and sought answers to explain the taking of their assets, Defendants attempted to obscure the relevant information, avoided Plaintiffs' inquiries, and invented fictional explanations for their actions…" the suit read.

"It is now clear that Defendants had no intention of making Plaintiffs whole when they entered into the Settlement Agreement. To date, Canwood Capital has not repaid even one dollar under the Settlement Agreement, Defendants have failed to refinance their existing loan, and Defendants have not provided Plaintiffs with access to their books and records… In other words, Defendants have satisfied none of their obligations and have refused even to respond to Plaintiffs' outreaches about those breaches."

RAMS RECEIVER DEMARCUS ROBINSON ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF DUI HOURS AFTER LOSS TO EAGLES

The Mayfields say they have "no choice" but to file this new lawsuit — nine pages long and files in U.S. District Court in the Austin Division of the Western District of Texas.

Fox News Digital reached out to James Mayfield's company for comment.

Mayfield is in his second season with the Buccaneers, succeeding on a one-year prove-it deal last year to earn himself a three-year, $100 million pact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayfield's Bucs just walloped the lowly New York Giants, 30-7, when Mayfield admitted to making a "tribute" to Tommy DeVito with an Italian-hand gesture following a rushing touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.