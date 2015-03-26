Badgers Top Penn State 45-7, Play for B10 Title

Montee Ball scored four more touchdowns in his pursuit of an NCAA record, powering No. 15 Wisconsin to a 45-7 rout of No. 20 Penn State and a spot in next week's Big Ten championship game.

Ball has scored 34 touchdowns this season for the Badgers (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten), the second-most in a single season in NCAA history. Barry Sanders holds the record, scoring 39 for Oklahoma State in 11 games in the 1988 season.

With the win, Wisconsin will play Big Ten Legends division winner Michigan State in Indianapolis next Saturday.

The Nittany Lions (9-3, 6-2) came into the game hoping to salvage something from a season dwarfed by scandal. They took an early 7-0 lead but quickly unraveled, falling behind 28-7 by halftime.