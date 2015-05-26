Bacsinszky beats Garcia again to claim Monterrey crown

Monterrey, MX (SportsNetwork.com) - Timea Bacsinszky beat Caroline Garcia for the second week in a row to win another title.

This time, the native of Switzerland captured the Monterrey Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 triumph on Sunday.

Bacsinszky also won last week's title in Acapulco with a straight-set win over Garcia.

After Garcia won the first set on Sunday, Bacsinszky jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set before a four-hour rain delay. When play resumed, so did Bacsinszky's momentum.

Bacsinszky, seeded fourth this week, earned her third career title and improved to 3-2 all-time in finals, including 2-1 this year. In addition to last week's victory, she also reached the title match at the season-opener in Shenzhen and lost to Simona Halep.

"I'm just really happy to play so well at the beginning of the year," said Bacsinszky, who was a third-round loser at the Australian Open. "I'm going to keep trying to push my limits in the next tournament I'm playing. I hope to keep improving all parts of my game, doesn't matter whether I'm winning or losing."

The third-seeded Garcia fell to 1-2 in finals, winning her lone career title last year in Bogota.

Bacsinszky earned $111,389 with her victory on Sunday.