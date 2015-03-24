Expand / Collapse search
Backup quarterback Matt Schaub listed as out Sunday at New England, not for injury

By | Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Oakland Raiders listed backup quarterback Matt Schaub as out Sunday at New England.

The team issued a release Saturday saying Schaub won't play but it's not injury related.

Rookie Derek Carr won the starting job for the Raiders (0-2) out of training camp after Schaub struggled in his first preseason since being traded to the Raiders from Houston in March.

Also Saturday, Oakland signed linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (BO-jay FEE-lee-moy-ah-too) to their active roster from the practice squad.

