Backup quarterback Matt Schaub listed as out Sunday at New England, not for injury

The Oakland Raiders listed backup quarterback Matt Schaub as out Sunday at New England.

The team issued a release Saturday saying Schaub won't play but it's not injury related.

Rookie Derek Carr won the starting job for the Raiders (0-2) out of training camp after Schaub struggled in his first preseason since being traded to the Raiders from Houston in March.

Also Saturday, Oakland signed linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (BO-jay FEE-lee-moy-ah-too) to their active roster from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL