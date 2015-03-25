Back in Boston: Clippers coach Doc Rivers returns to city where he led Celtics to 17th title

Doc Rivers is returning to Boston to face the Celtics for the first time since he became coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

He'll lead his team into Wednesday night's game against the franchise he guided to its 17th NBA championship in 2008. Rivers left on June 25 after his ninth season as coach of the Celtics when the Clippers sent a 2015 first-round draft pick to Boston so they could hire him.

Only seven current Celtics players were on the team that Rivers coached last season. Point guard Rajon Rondo is one of them and he hasn't played this season while recovering from knee surgery.

Rivers says he spent nine wonderful years in Boston, so it will be nice to return.