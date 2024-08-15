Ayesha Curry had 'best time' in Paris celebrating husband's gold medal despite run-in with police

Ayesha Curry posted a recap of her time in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, and she said everything was great overseas despite a run-in with French police following her husband, Steph Curry, and Team USA’s gold-medal victory on Aug. 10.

Curry posted a carousel of photos, where she first thanked AirBNB for "making our Paris stay so incredible."

"We had the best time celebrating and cheering on [Steph Curry] at the Olympics," she captioned the post.

This post, which showed pictures of Curry with her two sons, five-year-old Canon and newborn Caius Chai, comes after the cookbook author was seen wiping away tears during a confrontation with authorities this past Saturday.

Curry, carrying Caius Chai in a baby front carrier and with Canon wrapped in an American flag following the Team USA win, was being denied access alongside her husband’s mother, Sonya, and Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

The video, captured by The Hollywood Fix, begins with Sonya being ticked off with one officer, who she believed had touched her grandchild. The officer insisted he had not.

Sonya, then, was trying to tell the officers that they were trying to meet with their driver after the basketball final, but they were being denied access to cross a road to get to the car.

"Look, they won’t let us go by over there where we came from," Sonya is heard saying in the video. "They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there."

While Sonya was arguing, Curry appeared to be wiping tears from her face as an interpreter continued to tell the group what the officers were saying.

"So, even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?" Green said in the video, though there was no footage of an altercation.

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, also posted to Instagram a recap of the successful trip for her brother and Team USA, where she said she was "leaving Paris with amazing memories and some extra hardware" as she bit the gold medal.

So, despite the run-in with authorities, the Curry family seemed to enjoy their time in the "City of Light" otherwise.

