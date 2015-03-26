Avs sign F David Jones to 1-year contract

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward David Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones is coming off his most productive season, setting career highs in points (45), goals (27), assists (18) and games (77). He also set a franchise record with three overtime goals.

Before last season, the 26-year-old Jones had to deal with one big injury after another. In 2008-09, he missed a chunk of the season with a shoulder ailment. The following season he tore his ACL and sat out the final 55 games.

Healthy in 2010-11, he tied for the team lead in goals with Matt Duchene.

Jones, a ninth-round pick in 2003, has played in 167 career games, scoring 47 times and dishing out 33 assists.