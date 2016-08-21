Australia's Luck wins US Amateur with stirring 8-hole run

next Image 1 of 3

Curtis Luck won eight consecutive holes shortly after the midway point of the U.S. Amateur final, and the Australian beat Brad Dalke 6 and 4 on Sunday to become the third international champion in four years.

The 36-hole final on the South Course at Oakland Hills was all square after 18, and Dalke won the first hole after the break. Luck answered with an eagle on the 20th to square it again, and that was start of an overwhelming eight-hole run that gave him a commanding lead.

Luck was 7 up with nine holes remaining, and although Dalke won the next two, the Oklahoma Sooner couldn't close the gap any more. He conceded after missing a putt for par on the 32nd hole.