Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published
Last Update August 21, 2016

Australia's Luck wins US Amateur with stirring 8-hole run

By | Associated Press
  • b5f10a4c-
    Image 1 of 3

    Curtis Luck, of Australia, drives on the 14th tee during the final round against Brad Dalke at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Oakland Hills Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (The Associated Press)

  • 09e32497-
    Image 2 of 3

    Brad Dalke reacts after a putt on the 17th green against Curtis Luck, of Australia, at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Oakland Hills Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (The Associated Press)

  • eed986e6-
    Image 3 of 3

    Curtis Luck, of Australia, reacts after a missed putt on the 17th green during the final round against Brad Dalke at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Oakland Hills Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (The Associated Press)

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Curtis Luck won eight consecutive holes shortly after the midway point of the U.S. Amateur final, and the Australian beat Brad Dalke 6 and 4 on Sunday to become the third international champion in four years.

The 36-hole final on the South Course at Oakland Hills was all square after 18, and Dalke won the first hole after the break. Luck answered with an eagle on the 20th to square it again, and that was start of an overwhelming eight-hole run that gave him a commanding lead.

Luck was 7 up with nine holes remaining, and although Dalke won the next two, the Oklahoma Sooner couldn't close the gap any more. He conceded after missing a putt for par on the 32nd hole.