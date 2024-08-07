Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Australian field hockey Olympian arrested for allegedly buying cocaine in Paris: reports

The Australian Olympic committee said one team member was in custody

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Australian men’s field hockey player Tom Craig was reportedly arrested while in Paris for the Olympics for allegedly buying cocaine.

The Australian Olympic Committee said that a member of the men’s field hockey team had been arrested but failed to name the player in question. Reuters, citing a police source, reported Thursday the player in question was Craig.

Tom Craig vs Netherlands

Thomas Craig of Australia and Thierry Brinkman of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the Hockey Men's Quarter-Final match between the Netherlands and Australia on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on August 4, 2024, in Colombes, France. (Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

The Paris prosecutor’s office told Reuters it was an Australian player who had been detained for allegedly buying cocaine.

According to the Herald Sun in Australia, Craig departed a team function on Tuesday night and was arrested about 15 minutes later.

"The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th. No charges have been laid," Australian officials said, via the Herald Sun.

Tom Craig with his team

Thomas Craig of Team Australia celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Men's Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Herald Sun reported that Craig may only have to pay a fine due to French laws. Possession of under five grams of a narcotic is subject to a fine. 

Craig has been with the Australian national field hockey team since 2013 – appearing on both the junior and senior squads. He made 19 appearances on the junior team from 2013 to 2016 and 101 appearances on the senior team since 2014. He has 36 international goals.

Craig was a part of the team’s silver medal run during the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

Field hockey at the Paris Olympics

A general view of the pitch during the men's pool B field hockey match between Australia and Belgium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 30, 2024. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

This year, Australia bowed out after a loss to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

