Austin Dillon runs away with Drive for the Cure 300 XFINITY race

Austin Dillon captured the Drive for the Cure 300 XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night, taking advantage when one of the race favorites, Kyle Busch, hit the wall with 49 laps to go.

Dillon beat Erik Jones on the ensuing restart and led the race the rest of the way.

Busch was not happy with fellow Sprint Cup regular Kasey Kahne, who was driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and appeared to wreck Busch's No. 54 Toyota.

Chris Buescher continues to lead the XFINITY Series points standings, followed by defending series champion Chase Elliott and Regan Smith.

But the night belonged to Dillon in his No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevy. In winning, he completed a sweep of the two XFINITY Series races at Charlotte this season. He also won the XFINITY race at the 1.5-mile track in May.