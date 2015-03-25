Austin Collie effective in opener; 49ers still searching for receiving options

A bumpy preseason opener didn't provide many answers for the San Francisco 49ers regarding their muddled situation at wide receiver.

Except for maybe one.

In limited playing time, newcomer Austin Collie appeared healthy and effective while emerging as a veteran who could step up and climb up an uncertain depth chart for a team in search of legitimate candidates to fill front-line roles at the position.

With three of their top wideouts out with injuries, the 49ers started unproven Marlon Moore opposite Anquan Boldin at receiver Friday night in their 10-6 exhibition loss to Denver.

Moore has just 12 career receptions, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Sunday it's still undefined what the team has among its receiver corps.