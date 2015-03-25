Auriemma looks to stay perfect in NCAA title games against upstart Louisville

next Image 1 of 2

Geno Auriemma has never lost an NCAA championship game.

His UConn Huskies haven't had to face a team like upstart Louisville, which is making an unprecedented run through the tournament. A victory Tuesday night over the Cardinals would be the school's eighth title, tying UConn with Tennessee for the most ever in women's basketball.

Auriemma didn't want to think about it.

History is on the Hall of Fame coach's side: UConn is 7-0 in title games, including a victory in the 2004 that was also played in New Orleans. That game marked the end of the storied career of Diana Taurasi, who finished with three straight championships.