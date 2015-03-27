Augustus leads Lynx past Storm

Seimone Augustus poured in a game-high 22 points and nailed four 3-pointers, as the Minnesota Lynx downed the Seattle Storm, 86-73, Tuesday at Key Arena.

Rebekkah Brunson registered a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Maya Moore filled the stat sheet with 20 points, eight boards and seven assists to help the Lynx secure their fifth straight victory.

Camille Little paced Seattle with 20 points and Sue Bird donated 17, but the Storm went just 3-of-15 from 3-point range to drop back-to-back home games for the first time in three seasons.

Minnesota held a 24-22 lead after the first 10 minutes and stretched the margin to nine as the teams went into the locker room.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Monica Wright found Minnesota's lead at 64-47 midway through the third, but a 15-5 surge from the Storm cut the deficit to seven heading into the final frame.

The Storm, however, shot just 4-of-16 in the fourth as the Lynx held on for the double-digit victory.