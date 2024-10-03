Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley confident Masters will go on as scheduled despite hurricane damage

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said he was "confident" the 2025 Masters Tournament will go on as scheduled despite the historic course being damaged during Hurricane Helene, which devastated the southeast and claimed the lives of more than 180 people.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan Thursday, Ridley provided an update on the condition of the course but added that the main focus has been on helping the community recover.

"We've had literally dozens of people working at the club, and what I’ve really been the most proud of is while everyone certainly is focused on getting us back up and running, our employees have been so focused on the community at large," Ridley said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As far as the golf course, it really was affected just as the rest of the community was.

"There was a lot of damage. We have a lot of people working hard to get us back up and running. We don’t really know exactly what that’s going to mean, but I can tell you if it’s humanly possible, we’ll be back in business sooner rather than later."

The Masters is scheduled for April 10-13, and the club is typically closed in the summer before reopening in October. After the hurricane, photos shared on social media showed trees down across the course, including along Magnolia Lane at the entrance.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL ASSESSES DAMAGE TO COURSE AFTER ‘CATASTROPHIC AND HISTORIC IMPACT’ OF HURRICANE HELENE

Ridley expressed confidence the Masters would still take place on time despite speculation over how the course would be repaired in just a little over six months.

"I'm confident ... that the Masters will be held. It will be held on the dates that it’s scheduled to be held, and I think we have a few announcements to make with respect to that project. So stay tuned," Ridley said.

While efforts to rebuild the course are clearly underway, Ridley remained focused on the community at large.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a video statement released Thursday, Augusta National announced a joint $5 million donation with the Community Foundation for the CSRA to the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund.

"I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact on our employees, community, neighbors and business owners. It’s certainly the most destructive storm the area has experienced in our lifetimes," Ridley said.

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for many in Augusta and throughout our region, and it will take all of us to see our community through these challenging times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.