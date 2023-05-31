Auburn's Hugh Freeze proposes bringing back former transfer rule to eliminate tampering

A number of college football coaches have expressed concerns about the transfer portal.

And Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has introduced an idea he believes could help ease many coaches' concerns. During a session with reporters at the SEC spring meetings, Freeze suggested players who transfer should have to sit out a year.

"I would love to see it go back to players not being able to transfer and be immediately eligible unless the coach leaves or is fired or they graduate," Freeze said Tuesday.

"I think that eliminates tampering. People aren’t going to come take players if they have to sit out."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Freeze was quick to admit the old rule will likely remain a thing of the past.

"I don’t think that will ever happen again," Freeze acknowledged. "So, outside of that, I don’t know how you really stop some of the discussions."

CHARLES BARKLEY BACKS AUBURN'S HUGH FREEZE, ENCOURAGES FAN BASE TO DO SAME

Freeze suggested players who transfer after they graduate or after a team makes a head coaching change should not be subject to the sitting out rule.

Since it is unlikely the NCAA will return to that old way of business, maybe Mike Gundy's proposal is a more feasible option.

In March, the Oklahoma State head coach suggested high school recruits sign "contractual scholarships" by which both the player and school commit to one another for a certain period of time.

The emergence of the transfer portal, along with the new name, image and likeness rules has given college athletes greater flexibility and earning potential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auburn added 14 players from the transfer portal since Freeze became head coach, according to 247Sports.