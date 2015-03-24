Auburn names Muschamp defensive coordinator

Auburn, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - It didn't take long for Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn to find help for his defense.

The school announced late Friday that Malzahn will welcome former Florida head coach and defensive guru Will Muschamp to the coaching staff as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Former defensive coordinator, Ellis Johnson, was fired a day after the Tigers lost the highest-scoring Iron Bowl in history.

The Tigers gave up 34 points in the second half in a 55-44 loss to rival Alabama, and allowed Heisman Trophy hopeful Amari Cooper to gain an Iron Bowl-record 224 yards on 12 catches.

Muschamp, who stepped down at Florida following a 23-20 overtime loss to South Carolina on Nov. 15, went 28-21 in four seasons at the helm for the Gators, including 17-15 in the SEC.

His defense, however, was ranked in the top 10 in total defense in each of his seasons in Gainesville. Florida ranked ninth this past season, allowing 311 yards per game.

"Will is a one of the top defensive mind in college football who has great passion and energy for the game," Malzahn said. "He is a tremendous addition to our staff."

Auburn ranked 59th in defense after allowing 388 yards per game. The Tigers allowed 130 points over their final three SEC games, all losses.

Muschamp returns to the Tigers after serving as the defensive coordinator with the team for two seasons starting in 2006. He then left to join Mack Brown at Texas for the same position.