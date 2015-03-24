Atletico's Manquillo to miss 4-to-6 weeks

Madrid, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo will miss 4-to-6 weeks of action after suffering a fractured vertebrae, the La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday.

Manquillo sustained the injury during his club's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. He was forced to leave the field in the 44th minute of play after a heavy collision with Real's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manquillo landed awkwardly after an aerial battle with the Portugal international, landing on his face and placing considerable pressure on his neck and back.

Manquillo has not seen regular time on the pitch for Atletico, making just seven appearances across all competitions this season.