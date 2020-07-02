Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Published

Atlanta Braves: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most exciting teams in baseball and their young stars could prove to be impactful in a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season.

The Braves return studs Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Dansby Swanson. The team also added Marcell Ozuna to the lineup in the offseason. The rotation is still set with Mike Soroka as its ace but it has veteran Cole Hamels possibly vying for starting rotation slots.

The Braves won the National League East division for the second straight season last year. But the team faltered in the playoffs, losing in five games in the National League Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals.

A 60-game season could be what the Braves need to make it back to the World Series. The franchise has the young stars to do it. But it's who it will be without that could make the difference.

Freddie Freeman tested positive for coronavirus while Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season over health fears. It will be interesting to see if others follow suit.

Through 60 games last season, Atlanta was 33-27 and just a half-game back in the NL East.

Here’s what to know about the team in 2020.

2019 finish: 1st NL East

2019 record: 97-65

Manager: Brian Snitker

Projected Starters

C: Travis d’Arnaud

1B: Freddie Freeman

2B: Ozzie Albies

3B: Austin Riley

SS: Dansby Swanson

OF: Adam Duvall

OF: Ender Inciarte

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr.

DH: Marcell Ozuna

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Mike Soroka

SP: Mike Foltynewicz

SP: Max Fried

SP: Cole Hamels

SP: Sean Newcomb

CL: Mark Melancon

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

