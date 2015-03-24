Atkins hits 3 in OT to give Notre Dame 76-73 victory over Boston College to end losing streak

next Image 1 of 2

Eric Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1 second left in overtime after missing a potential game-winning free throw in regulation to give Notre Dame a 76-73 victory over Boston College on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak for the Irish.

The Eagles led most of the way and Ryan Anderson scored four straight points for Boston College to tie the score at 73 with 35 seconds left, but Atkins hit the game-winner to finish with 24 points.

The Irish (12-10, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for just the second time in their last eight games. Boston College (6-15, 2-6) fell to 1-7 on the road.

Both teams squandered chances to win in regulation. The Eagles had a chance to open a three-point lead with 7 seconds left, but Olivier Hanlan missed the front end of a one-and-one. Then Atkins missed his second free throw on the other end.