Athletics' Ramon Laureano says remark about his mom triggered Astros brawl

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was involved in a massive brawl on Sunday against the Houston Astros that he said was triggered by a comment made about his mother.

Laureano told ESPN that Astros bench coach Alex Cintron allegedly uttered a remark in Spanish about his mother. Cintron was in the dugout while Laureano was on first base after getting hit with a pitch. The back-and-forth began and eventually boiled over.

The 26-year-old said he owes his parents for his career, which is why he was seeing red when Cintron made the alleged remark.

“Every day I wake up with the motivation to be with them,” he said. “They sacrificed their life for me. They made the tough decision to let their own kid go to the States by himself and follow his own dreams. I've been away from my family for 10 years. It's tough to be away from them. Any chance I have to be with them, I feel like I'm in heaven. So for him to say that to me about my mom, it doesn't sit well. I've got a fire inside me right away in that second.”

Despite the beaning and the fight, Laureano said he has no ill will toward the Astros. He said the only regret he has was charging at Cintron.

“I regret charging him because he's a loser,” he said. “[A suspension] is understandable, but I hope it's not that many games.”

Cintron, a former major leaguer himself, denied to ESPN he said anything about Laureano’s mother but didn’t reveal what he said to him.