Athletics place Crisp, Anderson on DL

The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Coco Crisp and pitcher Brett Anderson on the 15-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Crisp is batting .283 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 24 games this season. He exited Monday's game against the Angels with a strained left hamstring.

Anderson is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA in six games (five starts) this year. He was scratched from Monday's start due to a sprained right ankle, but ended up entering the game in the 13th inning and pitching 5 1/3 frames of relief in the 19-inning marathon.

The A's also selected the contract of catcher Luke Montz from Triple-A Sacramento and recalled pitcher Dan Straily from Sacramento.

Montz was batting .283 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 15 games with Sacramento this season.

Straily was on Oakland's Opening Day roster and started Monday's game in place of Anderson before being optioned back to the minors. He is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in two games for the A's this year.