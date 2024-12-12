Astros think Yankees have offered 'crap' for All-Star trade target: report

The New York Yankees seem to think they are doing everything possible to rebound from losing Juan Soto.

But their rivals, the Houston Astros, apparently think they are being low-balled for perhaps their best player.

It has become apparent the Astros are willing to trade Kyle Tucker this offseason as he enters the final year of team control. The lefty slugger figures to collect big bucks this time next year.

With Soto on his way to Queens, the Yankees have a hole in their outfield to fill, and they are looking at Tucker.

The two sides have reportedly spoken, but they seem far apart.

According to NJ.com, the Astros think the Yankees have offered "crap" for the three-time All-Star.

"I talked to someone with the Astros’ front office and was told the Yankees didn’t offer anything the Astros wanted," NJ.com's Randy Miller wrote Thursday. "Nothing. They think the Yankees have offered crap."

The executive Miller spoke with apparently said the Yankees have only offered low-level prospects.

The Astros apparently want a package to start with reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

Houston has also been in discussions with the Chicago Cubs about outfielder Seiya Suzuki and infielder Isaac Paredes.

MLB's winter meetings are now over, but there are still roughly 10 weeks until spring training begins. So, there's plenty of time.

The Yankees pivoted to sign Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, the most lucrative contract ever given to a lefty.

If the Yankees do get Tucker, it wouldn't be the first time they traded for a lefty outfielder who was entering a contract year. It's what they did with Soto last year.

Soto finished third in the AL MVP vote, two spots behind Aaron Judge, and signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, the richest in sports history.

