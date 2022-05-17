Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Jake Odorizzi carted off the field vs Red Sox after apparent leg injury: 'We hope for the best'

Odorizzi entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It was an alarming scene for the Houston Astros when right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi suddenly collapsed during the fifth inning of Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox and was eventually carted off the field in what the team described as "leg discomfort." 

The 32-year-old All-Star appeared to be running toward first base when he fell after just taking a few steps off the mound. He rolled over in apparent pain, grabbing at his left leg before being helped onto a stretcher and taken off the field. 

YANKEES’ BRIAN CASHMAN CALLS OUT ASTROS’ JIM CRANE OVER SIGN-STEALING COMPARISON: ‘IT’S CALLED DEFLECTION’

The Astros said in a tweet that Odorizzi was out of the game with "lower left leg discomfort." 

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi is tended to during the fifth inning of the Red Sox, game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston.

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi is tended to during the fifth inning of the Red Sox, game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jake Odorizzi of the Houston Astros is removed from the Red Sox game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jake Odorizzi of the Houston Astros is removed from the Red Sox game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

"He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound," manager Dusty Baker said after the game, via MLB.com. "He has to go get analyzed by the doctors tomorrow, and so we’ll have more word tomorrow. He’s on crutches and he was in a boot, [but] he’s in good spirits so ... we hope for the best."

Odorizzi entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak but the Red Sox would go on to win, 6-3. 

A trainer talks with pitcher Jake Odorizzi of the Houston Astros during the Red Sox game at Fenway Park, May 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

A trainer talks with pitcher Jake Odorizzi of the Houston Astros during the Red Sox game at Fenway Park, May 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

"He came into camp in great spirits, in great shape, and he was throwing the ball great. You know he’s a strong guy," Baker added. "This is a temporary setback. We still got a long way to go and hopefully, we’ll get him back and he’ll return the way he left."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

