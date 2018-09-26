Astros fan with special needs, 8, scolded for cheering team, mom says

An 8-year-old Houston Astros fan with special needs appeared distraught in a video Sunday after she was scolded for cheering on her favorite team.

Chloe Beaver, 8, was loudly supporting the defending World Series champions at Minute Maid Park in Houston when a woman in front of her turned around and said, “Enough,” according to FOX26 Houston. Chloe quickly went from all smiles to all frowns and the heartbreaking reaction was captured on video.

Monica Beaver, Chloe’s mother, told the station her daughter had been diagnosed with DMDD, disruptive mood dysregulation disorder – a condition in which the child comprehends emotions in the same way a toddler does. She said Chloe was devastated after the incident.

“If you have an issue with somebody's children, talk to the parent. Not the child. We tried to get our row and the row behind us to cheer on and get her to keep cheering. It took a little bit though, but there were a bunch of people upset at that situation, so we tried to fix it in a positive manner,” Monica Beaver said.

Joe Beaver, Chloe’s father, told the station the nature of being at a stadium calls for fans to be loud at the ball game.

“You're supposed to cheer your team on. I've never watched a game on TV where it's not loud and you don't hear everything in the audience. You get loud and if you don't want to be at a loud area, don't go to the game,” he said.

An Astros spokesperson told the station they have seen the video, but have no comment.

Chloe’s family said they were worried the incident would have kept their daughter from going to more games in the future. But Chloe, a huge fan of 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve, said she hopes to see all Astros home games next season.