Astros CF Gomez returns to starting lineup for AL Wild Card Game

Center fielder Carlos Gomez is in the Houston Astros' starting lineup for the AL Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Gomez is listed hitting sixth Tuesday night. He missed the Astros' final regular-season series at Arizona because of a strained left chest muscle.

''He's bouncing around the clubhouse ready to play,'' Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. ''Obviously, I have concerns just because he's not 100 percent. But in this moment, with this type of player, the importance of this game, this is the time to do it.''

Acquired from Milwaukee on July 30 after a proposed trade from the Brewers to the New York Mets fell through, the two-time All-Star hit .242 with four homers and 13 RBI in 41 games for the Astros.

''There's no doubt he can be an electrifying force in our lineup and on the field,'' Hinch said. ''And in this city and this ballpark, he'll have a ton of energy.''