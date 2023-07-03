Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Ashley Brewer reveals ESPN laid her off days before wedding

Brewer is set to marry NBA player Frank Kaminsky

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ashley Brewer was among the ESPN talents who were laid off last week, and on Sunday, she revealed the bad news came the week of her wedding to NBA player Frank Kaminsky.

The former "Sportscenter" host posted a video on TikTok with a voiceover looking into the camera a bit distraught as she tried to process what was happening.

"When ESPN lays you off the week of your wedding," she screen-capped the video as she mouthed "you’re joking."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ashley Brewer in 2020

Ashley Brewer attends Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

Brewer seemed to be in good spirits when responding to some of the supportive comments from her followers. One person wrote that she should start producing her own content.

"It’s been an idea for a while… maybe now is the time! Thank you," she wrote.

Another person asked why Brewer was laid off in the first place, and she responded, "$$$."

Brewer, from Phoenix, started her career a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 in Arizona before she became a weekend sports anchor at KGUN-TV in Tucson. Her career then brought her to Los Angeles where she worked at KABC-TV and then joined ESPN in 2020.

ESPN TALENT BREAKS WITH NETWORK ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Ashley Brewer in 2022

Sports reporter Ashley Brewer speaks during the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works on June 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

She hosted the late edition of "Sportscenter" in Los Angeles as well as "SportsNation" for a brief time.

Brewer and Kaminsky were engaged in September 2022. Kaminsky is a former Wisconsin standout center who was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2015 draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Last season, he split time between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Brewer was among the nearly two dozen ESPN layoffs last week.

"Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead," ESPN told Fox News Digital.

The ESPN logo

In this photo illustration, the American sports media conglomerate majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, logo is seen displayed on a smartphone with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company," ESPN continued. "These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.