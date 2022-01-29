Ash Barty defeats Danielle Collins for Australian Open women's title

Ashleigh Barty of Australia has won the women's title at the Australian Open in Melbourne, defeating Danielle Collins of the United States in two sets – 6-3, 7-6 -- with the second set decided in a tiebreaker.

The match ended about 5 a.m. Saturday, eastern U.S. time.

After the match ended, Australian tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley arrived at the court to participate in the trophy presentation ceremony.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS COVERAGE

It was the third major win for Barty and ended a 44-year drought for Australians at their home tournament. Chris O'Neil was the last Australian to win the title, in 1978, and Wendy Turnbull was the last Australian to appear in the final, in 1980, according to The Associated Press.

RAFAEL NADAL, DANIIL MEDVEDEV TO MEET IN HISTORY-MAKING AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL

The win by the Australian player on Australian soil set off an immediate and loud celebration there.

After Barty won the first set, Collins stormed back to a 5-1 lead in the second set, only to see Barty catch up and defeat her in the tiebreaker for the championship.

Barty, 25 years old, has now won major titles on three surfaces – the hard court at Melbourne, grass at Wimbledon in 2021 and clay at the French Open in 2019.

The men's final between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Russia's Daniil Medvedev will start at 3:30 a.m. Sunday eastern U.S. time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.