A's try to make it 5 in a row vs. Jays

The Oakland Athletics shoot for a fifth straight win on Tuesday when they continue their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at O.co Coliseum.

Oakland moved a season-high 20 games over .500 in Monday's opener, as Yoenis Cespedes finished 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and three RBI to lead the Athletics to a 9-4 win.

Cespedes finished a double shy of the cycle and snapped a 25-game homerless drought. Josh Reddick also drove in three runs, while Jed Lowrie, Seth Smith and Stephen Vogt each added an RBI for the Athletics, who lead the American League West by six games.

"It's not about the homer. I've started to feel better and everything is going to be fine," Cespedes said through an interpreter. "When I'm hitting well, I feel like I'm contributing my grain of sand, doing my part."

A.J. Griffin (10-7) surrendered four runs on four hits with two walks while fanning five over seven frames. It's his fourth win in his last six starts.

Esmil Rogers (3-5) was pounded for eight runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He is winless in his last seven outings, with his last win coming on June 18 against the Rockies.

Edwin Encarnacion, Adam Lind and Brett Lawrie all homered for the Blue Jays, who started their 10-game road trip by losing for the ninth time in 12 contests.

Hoping to keep Oakland in the win column on Tuesday will be hard-throwing righty Dan Straily, who is 6-4 with a 4.43 ERA. Straily lost his second straight start on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, as he allowed five runs and seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Straily did not get a decision against the Jays in his only other start against them last season.

Toronto, meanwhile, will turn to left-handed veteran Mark Buehrle, who tossed a two-hit shutout his last time out. Buehrle snapped a two-game skid on Thursday with a brilliant effort against Houston, as he struck out nine and improved to 6-7 to go along with a 4.50 ERA.

"I had everything working," Buehrle said. "I was making pitches when I had to, movement was good, keeping guys off balance. I'm not going to sit here and say it was one pitch that was making guys strike out a lot. I struck out multiple guys on certain pitches, but it was just one of those games that I had everything going for me."

Buehrle has faced the A's 29 times (25 starts) and is 6-13 with a 3.73 ERA.

Oakland took five of nine from the Jays last season.