A's rally to help Brett Anderson to first victory since late May, beating Royals 4-3

Kevin Kouzmanoff hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning to back Brett Anderson, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday to win the three-game series.

Oakland fell behind 2-0 in the first but rallied by taking advantage of two Royals errors in the sixth, when Kurt Suzuki also drove in a run.

Anderson (3-2) allowed three hits and two runs, struck out four and walked one in seven innings to win for the first time since May 29. It was a solid outing for the lefty in his second start since coming off his second stint on the disabled list this year because of inflammation in his throwing elbow.

The A's won their fourth series in six tries since the All-Star break.

Billy Butler hit a first-inning sacrifice fly and Jose Guillen followed by driving in a run against his former team for the Royals, who are 1-5 against the A's this season.

The A's finally got to Sean O'Sullivan (1-2) in the sixth inning, while Anderson settled down after the first. He faced the minimum in the second and seventh and had 1-2-3 innings in the third, fifth and sixth.

Yuniesky Betancourt hit a solo homer in the eighth off Craig Breslow. Michael Wuertz struck out the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save in as many tries.

O'Sullivan (1-2) is still looking for his first victory since joining the Royals. He made his first career start against Oakland and third outing for Kansas City since the Royals acquired him from the Angels on July 22.

Cliff Pennington got things going in the sixth on a single, then Coco Crisp walked. Daric Barton hit a soft single and O'Sullivan fielded the ball and threw wildly past first. Pennington scored from second on the play for Oakland's first run. Suzuki then drove in a run despite reaching on an error by third baseman Mike Aviles.

Right fielder Rajai Davis stole a hit from Kila Ka'aihue in the top of the seventh with a running, leaping catch against the wall in the far corner.

Guillen was back in right field for the series finale after a long stretch as designated hitter. Manager Ned Yost believes Guillen is more effective offensively when he's in the field, though he still went 0 for 4 and now is mired in an 0-for-21 funk.

His last hit was a double last Friday against Baltimore, and he was 0 for 11 this series.

Mark Ellis singled in the second to give him a 12-game hitting streak against Kansas City, the club that drafted him.

The teams still play three more times next month in Kansas City. Last year, the A's won the season series 6-2.

Notes: Alex Gordon's double that led to him scoring the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of Kansas City's 3-2 win Tuesday was overturned and instead ruled a two-base error. The ball took a bad hop and went through 1B Barton's legs. "I can see that scoring decision being a close one. It could have gone either way," said Oakland manager Bob Geren. ... A's closer Andrew Bailey made about 20 throws from 60 feet and will throw again on flat ground Thursday or Friday. Bailey hasn't pitched since July 20 because of a strained right ribcage muscle. ... Royals C Jason Kendall and 3B Wilson Betemit rested, giving them a two-day break with Thursday's off day. ... Zack Greinke's start Friday for Kansas City at Seattle will mark the pitcher's 200th appearance (159th start). ... The A's raised more than $31,000 for juvenile diabetes research through their annual rootbeer float day. ... Oakland is 16-11 in one-run games. ... Pennington stole his 16th and 17th bases.