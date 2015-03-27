A's place OF Crisp on DL

The Oakland Athletics have placed outfielder Coco Crisp on the 15-day disabled list with an inner ear infection.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Crisp is batting .194 with five RBI and four stolen bases in 18 games for the A's this season. He has been successful in each of his last 27 stolen base attempts, one shy of the Oakland record set by Stan Javier in 1995.

To fill Crisp's roster spot, the A's recalled outfielder Michael Taylor from Triple-A Sacramento. The 26-year-old Taylor was leading the River Cats in batting (.347) and doubles (13) and ranked second in RBI (18) at the time of his promotion.

Taylor made his major league debut in 2011, going 6-for-30 with a home run in 11 games with Oakland.