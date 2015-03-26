A's let three coaches go

The Oakland Athletics will not renew the contracts of bench coach Joel Skinner, hitting coach Gerald Perry and pitching coach Ron Romanick, the team announced Friday.

Skinner was brought in by manager Bob Geren last season after managing at the Double-A level in the Cleveland organization in 2010. He was the Indians third base coach from 2001-05 and again from 2007-09. He also filled in as the Tribe's interim manager in 2002, going 25-41.

Perry, also brought in last season, served as the Triple-A hitting coach in the Boston system in 2010. The former big league outfielder and first baseman has been a hitting coach under Lou Piniella with Seattle (2000-02) and the Chicago Cubs (2007-09), as well as Pittsburgh (2003-05) and in 2006 with Oakland.

Romanick has been with Oakland since 1999, when he served as the minor league pitching coordinator. He was tagged as the A's bullpen coach in 2008 and was promoted to pitching coach this past season.

First base coach Tye Waller and third base coach Mike Gallego will be retained by the A's as part of current manager Bob Melvin's coaching staff. Melvin took over as manager when Geren was fired on June 9, of this season.

Additionally on Friday, the A's received outfielder Eliezer Mesa as the player to be named later in the Mark Ellis trade with the Rockies on June 30.

Mesa, 22, hit .256 with 13 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 53 games with Colorado's Single-A affiliate this past season.