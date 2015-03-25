As expected, Smith gets the call over Sanchez in Jets' preseason game vs. Giants

Geno Smith will start at quarterback over Mark Sanchez in the New York Jets' preseason game against the Giants on Saturday night.

The announcement by coach Rex Ryan on Thursday was expected since the rookie has worked with the first-team offense all week. Smith, in a tightly contested competition with Sanchez, did not play in the Jets' last preseason game last Saturday night against Jacksonville because of a sprained ankle.

Ryan says the Jets wanted to see how Smith's ankle responded this week before deciding on a starter against the Giants. Because Sanchez played three quarters against the Jaguars, the Jets want a better look at Smith in game action.

Ryan says the team is still not prepared to select a starter for the regular-season opener against Tampa Bay.