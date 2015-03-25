A's call up Okajima

The Oakland Athletics selected the contract of pitcher Hideki Okajima from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Okajima went 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in 14 relief appearances with Sacramento this season.

The left-hander spent five seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2007-11 and was an integral part of that team's run to the World Series title during his debut campaign in the majors. He went 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA and five saves over 66 appearances that year, earning a spot on the American League All-Star squad for his efforts.

The 37-year-old compiled a 17-8 record with a 3.11 ERA over 261 games with the Red Sox, but was released in May of 2011 after struggling in seven outings that year. He signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees in January of 2012, but failed to make the club in spring training and returned to his native Japan to join the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

To make room on the roster for Okajima, the A's designated right-handed pitcher Chris Resop for assignment.

Resop was 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 18 games with the A's this year. After not allowing an earned run over his first seven games, Resop surrendered 12 runs over his last 11 games.