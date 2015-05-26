A's agree to terms with Chavez

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oakland Athletics have agreed to terms with pitcher Jesse Chavez on a one-year contract for the 2015 season, avoiding arbitration.

Chavez went 8-8 with a 3.45 ERA in 32 games (21 starts) with the A's last season. The right-hander was moved to the bullpen following Oakland's acquisition of Jon Lester at the trade deadline.

The 31-year-old Chavez is 17-23 with a 4.70 ERA in 223 career games (23 starts) with Pittsburgh (2008-09), Atlanta (2010), Kansas City (2010-11), Toronto (2012) and Oakland (2012-14).