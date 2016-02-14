Arsenal, Spurs grab late winners against EPL title rivals

Arsenal and Tottenham grabbed late winning goals against title rivals on Sunday to move two points off the lead as the race to win the English Premier League tightened up on Sunday.

Leicester started the weekend with an unlikely five-point lead but conceded in the fifth minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Arsenal, with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner in his first match back after 10 months out injured.

Christian Eriksen didn't leave it quite so late for Spurs against Manchester City, slotting home in the 83rd minute to also seal a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium.

Second-place Tottenham leads Arsenal on goal difference while City's second straight home loss kept the team six points behind Leicester.

In the other match, Liverpool thrashed last-place Aston Villa 6-0.