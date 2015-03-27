Arnold's OT strike gives BC Beanpot title

Bill Arnold's tally with 6.4 seconds remaining 2 victory over Boston University to claim the championship of the 60th annual Beanpot at TD Garden.

Arnold accepted a Steven Whitney pass and ripped a shot high over the glove of Kieran Millan from just below the right circle for the winner.

Pat Mullane and Chris Kreider each lit the lamp for the Eagles, who took home their third straight crown for the first time since winning three years in a row from 1963-65.

Freshman Johnny Gaudreau, who scored twice against Northeastern in the semifinals and picked up an assist on Monday, was voted the tournament's most outstanding player.

Parker Milner stopped 32-of-34 shots as BC claimed its 17th title in school history.

Garrett Noonan potted both scores for the Terriers, who haven't endured a three-year Beanpot drought since 1983-85. Millan was the hard-luck loser despite making 44 saves.

Mullane put the Eagles up just shy of the nine-minute mark of the first period, beating Millan from the left wing while shorthanded.

Boston University hit the scoreboard when Noonan rifled home a shot from the left circle on a power play with 4:49 remaining in the second.

BC was awarded a two-man edge for 23 seconds late in the stanza, and Kreider beat Millan with a high wrister from between the circles with 1:18 to go.

BU then enjoyed a two-man advantage for 1:47 early in the third period, and Noonan tallied off a redirection from the left side for a 2-2 game at 7:12. The Terriers failed to click on the 5-on-4.

In the consolation game, Luke Greiner notched the winner late in the third period as Harvard topped Northeastern, 3-2.

Steve Michalek stopped 24-of-26 shots for the win as the Crimson claimed third place for the second straight season.

The Huskies finished fourth for the first time since 2008.