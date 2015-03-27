Arniel takes charge as Blue Jackets head coach
Arniel, who spent four the past four seasons coaching the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, replaces interim coach Claude Noel.
Arniel, 47, played in the NHL from 1981-92 with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins. He was an assistant coach with Buffalo for three seasons before going to Manitoba.
He takes over a Columbus team that finished second-last in the NHL's Western Conference last season after making the playoffs the in the prior season.
"I've been impressed by a lot of what I see here," he said after signing a three-year contract with Columbus. "I see myself as a young coach and this is a young, talented team with great potential. I am ready to get to work."
Noel took over as interim coach in February after Ken Hitchcock was fired.
