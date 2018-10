Sixth-seeded Greta Arn was an easy round winner Thursday at the $220,000 Monterrey Open.

The Hungarian Arn piled up six service breaks in erasing Croatian qualifier Maria Abramovic 6-4, 6-2 on the hardcourts at Sierra Madre Tennis Club. Arn will face Russian Nina Bratchikova in Friday's quarterfinals.

This week's champion will claim $37,000.