Army's hockey trip to Penn State is on; Cadets to be 1st opponent in new Pegula Ice Arena

The Army men's hockey team will make the trip to Penn State for the first game in the Nittany Lions' new rink.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the shutdown of the federal government, school officials say the Black Knights will make the trip to play in the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday night.

Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula will drop the ceremonial first puck to formally usher in the Nittany Lions' first season in the newly established Big Ten Hockey Conference.

Pegula donated $88 million to build the rink and also gave another $14 million to his alma mater for related costs, including scholarships.