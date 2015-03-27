Armand scores 22, Iona routs Marist 79-41

Sean Armand scored 22 points off the bench to lead Iona in a 79-41 rout of Marist on Sunday.

The Gaels (13-6, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) scored 20 points off 20 turnovers and never trailed in handing the Red Foxes (4-15, 3-4) their worst loss since they lost to Memphis 100-61 on Dec. 2, 2008. It was the fewest points allowed by Iona, and its biggest margin of victory this season.

Ten players scored for Iona, including Rashon Dwight and Jermel Jenkins chipping in 10 points each.

Iona held Marist to 26.1-percent shooting in the first half to lead 34-16 at the break.

The Gaels made 16 of 29 shots from the field in the second half (55.2 percent), including 8 of 16 from 3-point range in their fourth straight win.

Iona led by as many as 41, 71-30 on Kyle Smyth's 3 with 4:09 to play.

Sam Prescott paced the Red Foxes with 10 points.