An Arizona teen became the first female to ever win a high school wrestling state title while competing against boys this past weekend.

Audrey Jimenez, an 18-year-old from Sunnyside High School in Tucson, won the Division 1 title in the 106-pound weight class, and she can forever call herself a state champion.

"The crowd was just super crazy," Jimenez told Scripps News Phoenix. "So that's what made it seem more of like, ‘Oh wow, like I just won state.’"

In a video posted to X of her match, you can see Jimenez is sort of in shock that she won the title, while the crowd is roaring in celebration as the referee raised her arm to signify the victory.

Now, Jimenez is used to winning state titles in her high school career, but it always came against girls. For the past three years, she’s been required to compete against girls despite facing boys during the regular season.

This year, however, her coaches asked the Arizona Interscholastic Association to allow Jimenez to compete against boys in the state tournament, which was granted.

Scripps News Phoenix adds that Jimenez’ parents, her father Billy and mother Denise, have always spoken highly of their daughter’s work ethic.

When the AIA gave her the ability to compete against boys in the state tournament, they both knew she would make the best of her opportunity.

"Once you see it done, you know it’s possible," Jimenez said.

Jimenez won the match, 7-5, after being down 4-2 early on. She beat four male wrestlers, including her championship match opponent, to win the title.

Jimenez also wrestles for USA Wrestling, recently securing a bronze medal in the Pan American Championships over a female Canadian opponent.