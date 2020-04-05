Arizona Cardinals: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Arizona Cardinals finished 5-10-1 during the 2019 season.

The Cardinals have six picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Houston Texans and another one of their picks from the New England Patriots.

Last year, the Cardinals picked quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. Murray recorded 3,722 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in his rookie season.

Here are the Cardinals’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 8 overall

Third Round, No. 72 overall

Fourth Round, No. 114

Fourth Round, No. 131 overall (from HOU)

Sixth Round, No. 202 overall (from NE)

Seventh Round, No. 222 overall

Here are some of the Cardinals’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (trade with HOU)

Devon Kennard, LB (signed from DET)

De’Vondre Campbell, LB (signed from ATL)

Jordan Phillips, DT (signed from BUF)

Trevon Coley, DT (signed from IND)

DEPARTURES

Cassius Marsh, DE (signed with JAX)

Damiere Byrd, WR (signed with NE)

David Johnson, RB (trade to HOU)

Joe Walker, LB (signed with SF)

Pharoah Cooper, WR (signed with CAR)

Rodney Gunter, DE (signed with JAX)

Zach Kerr, DT (signed with JAX)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

A.Q. Shipley, C

Brandon Williams, CB

Brooks Reed, LB

Caraun Reid, DT

Charles Clay, TE

Clinton McDonald, DT

Jordan Mills, OL

Josh Shaw, S

Kevin Peterson, CB

William Sweet, OL