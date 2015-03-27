Arizona adds two players

The Arizona Cardinals signed tackle Pat McQuistan to a one-year contract and were awarded a waiver claim for linebacker Jamaal Westerman from the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

McQuistan was released from Dallas last Friday and he spent the 2011 season with New Orleans where he appeared in 10 games.

A seventh-round draft choice of Dallas in 2006, he has appeared in 66 games over six seasons and started eight of them. He played his first four seasons in Dallas then the 2010 season with Miami before going to New Orleans.

Westerman was signed by the Dolphins this past offseason after spending his first three years in the NFL with the Jets, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2009.

Over 36 games during his three seasons with the Jets, he totaled 31 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

To make room on the roster, the team placed tackle Jeremy Bridges on injured reserve. He will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and he will miss the rest of the season.

Bridges had appeared in all 48 games for Arizona the past three seasons, starting 16 of them.

Also on Monday, the team signed defensive tackle Ricky Lumpkin, linebackers Colin Parker and Ricky Elmore, cornerback Larry Parkers, tight end Steve Skelton, wide receivers Isaiah Williams and Gerell Robinson and tackle Steven Baker to the practice squad.