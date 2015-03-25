Arians says injured Arizona rookie Cooper might return for final 6 games

Jonathan Cooper's rookie season might not be over after all.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians says the Cardinals' first-round draft pick could be back for the final six games of the season after undergoing surgery on his broken left leg.

The seventh overall pick in the draft was injured in Saturday night's 24-7 preseason loss to the San Diego Chargers.

Arians says Daryn Colledge will move back to Cooper's left guard spot, with Paul Fanaika taking the right guard position. Colledge played on the left side his entire seven-year NFL career but was moved to right guard after Arizona drafted Cooper. Chilo Rachal also is in the mix at right guard.

Six other Arizona players were hurt in the game, including tight end Rob Housler with a high left ankle sprain.