Arencibia, Lind each hit 2-run homers as Blue Jays rout Giants 11-3

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

J.P. Arencibia and Adam Lind each hit two-run home runs, Ramon Ortiz won for the first time since 2011 and the Toronto Blue Jays won their season-high fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the San Francisco Giants 11-3.

The last-place Blue Jays, who came in with the fewest runs of any AL East team, have 33 runs and 41 hits in their past three games. They beat Boston 12-4 on Sunday and won the series opener against the Giants 10-6 Tuesday.

Ortiz (1-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings for his first win since beating the New York Mets in a relief appearance with the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 11, 2011. He had not won as a starter since beating Seattle while pitching for Minnesota in April 2007.

Mickey Storey worked the final two innings for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of 10.

The NL West-leading Giants allowed double-digit runs in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Pablo Sandoval gave the Giants an early lead with a sacrifice fly off Ortiz in the first, but the Blue Jays answered by batting around in the bottom half, taking advantage of two San Francisco errors to score five runs against struggling right-hander Ryan Vogelsong.

Melky Cabrera flied out, Jose Bautista reached when Marco Scutaro dropped a bloop into shallow right and Edwin Encarnacion walked before Arencibia hit a liner to center that got past Angel Pagan for a two-run error.

Lind followed with a two-run blast to right, his third homer. Three batters later, Emilio Bonifacio capped the rally with an RBI single.

Toronto, which scored six runs in an 11-batter first Tuesday, recorded consecutive bat-around first innings for the first time since April 1994.

The Blue Jays added three more in the second. Cabrera led off with a double over the head of Hunter Pence in right and scored on Bautista's single. Encarnacion flied out before Arencibia homered into the second deck in left, his 10th of the season.

Vogelsong (1-4) allowed a season-high eight runs, three earned, in two innings, his shortest start of the season. Vogelsong, who has lost three of his past four starts, walked two and struck out one. His ERA rose to 8.06.

Toronto made it 10-1 with two runs off Chad Gaudin in the third. Bautista hit an RBI double and Encarnacion added a sacrifice fly. The Blue Jays got one more in the sixth when Colby Rasmus doubled home Brett Lawrie from first base.

Buster Posey hit an RBI double off Storey in the eighth and Brett Pill added a sacrifice fly.

Scutaro went 1 for 3 with a ninth-inning single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Scutaro had recorded seven consecutive multihit games, the longest streak by a Giants player since Bill Terry had eight straight in 1934.

NOTES: Cabrera underwent an MRI before the game and was diagnosed with irritation in his left hamstring and right quadriceps. ... Posey started at DH Wednesday, with Giants manager Bruce Bochy saying there's a "good chance" Posey will catch all four games of a four-game series at Colorado that begins Thursday. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain did not travel to Toronto for this brief series, remaining behind in San Francisco. Cain is scheduled to start Thursday at Colorado against Rockies RHP Jhoulys Chacin.